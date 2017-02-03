Elderly Woman Mugged in Front of Her Miami Home

Raw surveillance video captured the moment a robber targeted an elderly woman in SW Dade. (Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017)

RAW Video of An Elderly Woman Getting Robbed in SW Dade

Miami Police are searching for a man captured on surveillance video robbing an elderly woman in front of her home. Surveillance video of the crime was released Friday.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon outside the victim's home, which is located on Southwest 6th Street and 60th Court.

Footage showed the elderly woman walking back home from checking the mailbox. That's when the suspect swooped in and accosted the victim.

The man pushed and struggled with the woman for her purse but was only able to snatch the victim's gold chain, police said.

The victim suffered minor abrasions.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.