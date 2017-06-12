'Emerge Americas' Tech Summit Begins on Miami Beach Monday

The event, featuring NBC 6's Jackie Nespral monitoring a debate, attempts to connect North America, South America and Europe through technology.

One of the biggest tech conferences starts on Miami Beach this week.

The Emerge Americas Summit starts Monday at the city’s Convention Center. The two day conference serves as a forum for new technology and ideas, focusing on connecting Latin America, North America and Europe.

Some of the largest companies in the world will have representatives – with speakers including Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, singer and Miami native Pitbull, and many more.

NBC 6 anchor Jackie Nespral will moderate a panel this afternoon.