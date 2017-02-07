The trial began Tuesday for an ex-Air Force major accused of trying to kill his wife and her father in Coral Springs in 2012.

Thomas Maffei has been in jail on attempted murder charges since the November 2012 shooting of ex-wife Kate Ranta and her father Robert.

In court Tuesday, the 911 call Ranta made moments after the shooting was played. The shooting allegedly happened in front of the couple's four-year-old son.

"He kinda had the gun pointed at me and was kind of playing with me with it. How close was he to Will? Right next to him, and then Will said 'don't do it daddy, don't shoot mommy,'" Ranta said.

Both Ranta and her father testified that Maffei fired three shots through the front door, forced his way inside and then shot them both once at point-blank range.

"I heard my ex-husband go over to my dad and yell at him to move his phone away, and then I heard boom, and a grunt," Ranta said.

Robert Ranta also took the stand Tuesday and broke down while describing the moment they were let go.

"I helped her up, the three of us struggled towards a array of police," he said.

Prosecutors had a box of evidence to show jurors including clothing and the weapon allegedly used in the shooting. But the most compelling item was a table runner detectives say Kate Ranta used to wrap her gunshot wounds.

Maffei's attorney, Fred Haddad, says he doesn't plan to dispute the facts of the case, but will use an "intoxication defense," arguing that Maffei's behavior was influenced by pain pills he was prescribed for PTSD, back pain and depression after serving in wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The state rested its case Tuesday, and the defense plans to call doctors and Maffei to the stand Wednesday.