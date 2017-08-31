A Miami store was cleared out during a burglary that was caught on camera.

The hooded burglar, and possibly others, didn't leave anything behind at the Rent-A-Center on Northwest 27th Avenue Sunday. The store manager says they even took the remote controls.

"When we opened everything was gone," store manager Yamel Marquez said Thursday. "It's pretty crazy because they did it almost perfectly."

Equipped with the proper tools, a man caught on camera covered the lens and then went on a burglary spree. Shelves usually stocked with TVs were wiped out, the office ransacked, and the storage partially empty.

"Computers, video games, audio systems, televisions, laptops, tablets," Marquez said.

The thief also came prepared to break through walls. He managed to destroy six different walls.

"It was light color eyes and nothing else that we can see, just the eyes," Marquez said.

Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen and it appears the man took his sweet time.

"They came in at 1:30 a.m. on the 27th and disconnected the whole system on the 28th at 8 p.m. So that means they even left and came back or were here the whole time," Marquez said.

Marquez said the store had added more security. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

