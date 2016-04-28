Former Miami-Dade Mayor and police director Carlos Alvarez made his first appearance in court Thursday after spending the night behind bars on a battery charge. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports. (Published Thursday, April 28, 2016)

Former Miami-Dade Mayor and police director Carlos Alvarez made his first appearance in court Thursday after spending the night behind bars on a battery charge.

Wearing handcuffs and an orange jail jumpsuit, Alvarez, 63, was given a $1,500 bond during the hearing. He was also ordered to stay away from the alleged victim, longtime girlfriend Evelyn Fernandez, and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Alvarez responded that he doesn't have any firearms. His attorney requested that Fernandez stay away from Alvarez.

Alvarez walked out of jail and was greeted by his daughter.

"My side hasn't been told. Obviously people want to know what went on, I was a public figure for many years, my side has not been told to anybody," Alvarez told reporters after his release. "I'll have my day in court, obviously I'm not going to discuss the case here, in the media and in the public."

Alvarez turned himself in to police Wednesday following the alleged incident that occurred this past Saturday. According to police, Alvarez and Fernandez, who have been in a relationship for more than a decade, were arguing over a pet cat he wanted her to return to him.

The two started arguing, and Alvarez grabbed Fernandez by both arms, pinned her against a wall and spat at her, the report said. Police said the woman's injuries were consistent with her statement.

Fernandez, a police officer, told NBC 6 she is battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy and didn't want to talk on camera.

"I have nothing to hide, I did nothing wrong," Alvarez said Thursday. "The events occurred where I live, I was approached, let's leave it at that."

Alvarez was voted out of office in a recall election in 2011 during his second term. He was elected mayor in 2004.

NBC 6 has learned this isn't the first time police responded the former mayor's home. In 2014, police were called to a domestic disturbance about two people fighting, and that a mother and her daughter had barricaded themselves while Alvarez made threats to hit them.

Unlike this week's incident, Fernandez decided not to make a statement in 2014 and said she was never battered. No charges were filed in that case.

Fernandez said Alvarez started acting erratic when he started bodybuilding in 2013.