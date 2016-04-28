The former Miami-Dade mayor and chief of police, Carlos Alvarez, remains in jail Thursday morning after being arrested and charged with domestic violence. (Published Thursday, April 28, 2016)

According to a police report from Coral Gables Police, Alvarez, 63, turned himself in Wednesday and was charged with battery.

Alvarez was being held on $1,500 bond Wednesday afternoon. It's not known if he has hired an attorney. He's expected to make an appearance in bond court Thursday.

The alleged incident occurred this past Saturday between Alvarez and a woman whom he has been in a relationship with for more than a decade, according to the report.

According to police, Alvarez and the woman were arguing over a pet cat he wanted her to return to him. The two started arguing, and Alvarez grabbed the woman by both arms, pinned her against a wall and spat at her, the report says.

Police say the woman's injuries were consistent with her statement.

According to the report, the victim and her daughter said a pattern of domestic violence had developed since 2013.

The alleged victim is a police officer, Evelyn Fernandez. In a text message to an NBC 6 reporter Wednesday night, Fernandez said she is very distraught.

Fernandez also said she is battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy and didn't want to talk on camera.

But Fernandez did pass along a text message she claims Alvarez sent to her.

"I hope that you get the worst possible cancer and die a slow miserable death you evil [blank]," the message reads.

"Thank you. I wish you the very best life has to offer you. May you live a long and happy life," she allegedly responded.

Alvarez was voted out of office in a recall election in 2011 during his second term. He was elected mayor in 2004.

