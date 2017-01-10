A former NBA player was arrested on battery and burglary charges Monday for fondling a woman after breaking into two Pembroke Pines homes.

Orien Greene, 34, is accused of breaking into the first victim's homes through an unlocked door early in Monday morning.

The suspect walked into the master bedroom where the victim was laying in bed, according to a police report. Greene left and then walked over to the second victim's home across the street.

Police say the suspect entered the home through the garage and walked to the master bedroom. Greene allegedly rubbed the victim and kissed her several times.

According to a police report, the victim woke up and started yelling at Greene -- who left the home. Authorities say Greene was later found at his girlfriend's house down the street.

He is being held on $30,000 bond.

Greene played for the University of Florida before playing for several NBA teams including the Boston Celtics and the New Jersey Nets.