    Expect Road Closures Friday Ahead of Trump's Speech in Miami

    President Donald Trump’s plan to announce changes to U.S.-Cuba policies in Miami Friday comes with significant road closures. Trump will make his speech at the Manuel Artime Theater in Little Havana at 1p.m.

    Beginning at 7 a.m., Miami Police will block off West Flagler Street from North River Drive to 12th Avenue and Southwest 1st Street to 2nd Street from 8th Avenue to 12th Avenue.

    The roads should reopen by 3 p.m.

    If you commute in this area, you are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

