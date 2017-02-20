A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard's 169th Fighter Wing, prepares for landing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., April 11, 2015.

Residents in South Florida once again heard fighter jets racing through the skies Sunday afternoon, sent to intercept an airplane entering a restricted air space.

A pair of U.S. Air Force F-16s were sent to Palm Beach County to enforce a temporary flight restriction near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

On Friday alone, eight private aircraft violated the temporary flight restriction around Palm Beach, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The fighter jets were sent to intercept an airplane around noon in one incident.

A general aviation aircraft that was not in communication with air traffic control authorities flew into restricted space, according to SMSgt Chuck Marsh with North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command.

Once the F-16s got close to the plane flying in the restricted area, pilots established communications and informed the other pilot to leave the area.

Marsh says the pilot complied and immediately exited the area without incident.

The FAA says it will investigate each incident and will take appropriate enforcement actions.

The FAA also has plans to continue efforts to conduct outreach to educate pilots about restrictions.