FBI Looking for Knife-Wielding Suspect Who Robbed Miramar Bank - NBC 6 South Florida
    The FBI is searching for a man with a knife who robbed a PNC Bank in Miramar.

    The FBI is looking for a suspect who was armed with a knife when he robbed a Miramar bank.

    The robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at the PNC Bank at 14495 Miramar Parkway, officials said.

    Officials said the suspect entered the bank, displayed the knife and demanded money from an employee. No one was injured and the amount of money taken wasn't released.

    The FBI released photos of the suspect, who wore a hat, gloves and sunglasses during the robbery.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

    Published 31 minutes ago

