FBI Search for Man Behind Bank Robbery in Plantation

Authorities are looking for the man who robbed a Plantation bank on Friday afternoon.

The FBI says the bank robbery took place Friday at around 3:55 p.m. at a Citibank located at 8400 W Broward Boulevard in Plantation.

The robber entered the bank and demanded money from a bank employee, officials say. Customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery. There were no injuries. The amount of money taken has not be released.

If anyone has information as to the identity of this bank robber, they are urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crimestoppers.