The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Thursday afternoon that the agency is working with the FBI investigating the disappearance of Isabella Hellmann of Delray Beach. (Published Thursday, May 25, 2017)

One month after a Delray Beach woman went missing while returning from a boating trip with her husband, federal agents began a search of their family home looking for potential clues in solving the case.

FBI agents entered the home of Lewis Bennett and Isabella Hellmann on Friday according to NBC affiliate WPTV. Previous reports showed that the agency has been investigating Bennett in the case – information that came to light following a confrontation with Hellmann’s sisters in Boca Raton.

Bennett had stated that, in the early morning hours of May 14th, he was sleeping on the boat along with his wife in the Florida Straits when the boat struck something. He told investigators that when he went above deck, he could not find his wife and the boat started taking on water.

Bennett went into a life raft and used his emergency beacon, being found 30 miles from the Bahamas. The Coast Guard searched the area for Hellmann, suspending that search four days later. Bennett told authorities his wife was wearing a life vest.

Hellmann’s family said Bennett had left the country with the couple’s baby after the disappearance.