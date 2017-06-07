FHP Finds 170 Pounds of Marijuana During Traffic Stop | NBC 6 South Florida
FHP Finds 170 Pounds of Marijuana During Traffic Stop

    The FHP said troopers found 170 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle traveling north on I-75 last month.

    About 170 pounds of marijuana worth some $1.5 million was discovered by a Florida Highway Patrol K-9 unit during a stop of a tractor-trailer last month, officials said Wednesday.

    The tractor-trailer car hauler was stopped for dangerous driving and following too closely on I-75, FHP officials said.

    During the stop, the K-9 became alerted to the presence of the drugs, officials said. When troopers searched the truck, they found the large amount of marijuana.

    No other details were released.

