FHP Trooper Killed While on Duty

A Florida Highway Patrol officer was killed while on duty on Saturday night.

According to officials, one car was involved in a crash and Sgt. William Bishop was responding to the incident in Alachua County.

That’s when two cars that were travelling southbound crashed into each other, hitting Bishop while he was outside of his patrol car.

Bishop was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Governor Rick Scott released a statement after finding out the news, saying, “We are heartbroken to learn of the death of 30-year veteran FHP Trooper Sergeant William Trampas Bishop while on duty in Alachua County. Ann and I are praying for Sergeant Bishop’s family and loved ones during this very difficult time. Our thoughts are also with the entire Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and Florida Highway Patrol family as they grieve the loss of Sergeant Bishop. Every day, Florida’s law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to protect and serve Florida families. This terrible loss is a somber reminder of the work our brave law enforcement officers do to keep us safe.”

It’s unclear if anyone will be facing charges.