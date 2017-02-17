A Florida International University passed away Friday afternoon after collapsing during a pick-up basket ball game on campus.

According to FIU spokesperson Maydel Santana, the unidentified student collapsed during a basket game at FIU's Modesto Madique campus. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the student to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Miami-Dade Police Department is currently investigating.

Students who feel affected by this tragedy can reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services at (305) 348-2277.