FIU Student Collapses During Pick-up Basketball Game on Campus, Dies at Hospital

    A Florida International University passed away Friday afternoon after collapsing during a pick-up basket ball game on campus.

    According to FIU spokesperson Maydel Santana, the unidentified student collapsed during a basket game at FIU's Modesto Madique campus. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the student to a nearby hospital where he later died.

    Miami-Dade Police Department is currently investigating.

    Students who feel affected by this tragedy can reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services at (305) 348-2277.

    Published 37 minutes ago

