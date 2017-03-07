FL Psychologist Arrested in 23-Year-Old Cold Case Murder

A Jacksonville psychologist has been arrested and charged in the 23-year-old cold case murder of a teen boy.

Ronnie Hyde, 60, a licensed mental health counselor, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with the 1994 heinous murder of Fred Paul Laster.

The 16-year-old vanished in June 1994 and has since been regarded as a missing child until 2015 when police contacted his family members.

His body was originally discovered the same month he disappeared, but the body was decapitated and dismembered. Officials were unable to identify the remains at the time.

Columbia County authorities said "technological advances" allowed them to connect the dots and led them to Hyde.

Officials said they believe the suspect was a social acquaintance of Laster's family.

"This is a reminder that justice has no expiration date," State Attorney Melissa Nelson said at Tuesday afternoon press conference not far from where the boy's torso was discovered. FBI agents were searching two properties owned by Hyde.

Detectives said he was a named subject in a previous international child exploitation case. They believe he had the potential of having other child victims.

The counselor was affiliated with a local church. The pastor of the church gave a statement on Hyde's arrest.