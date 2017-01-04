Florida Power & Light is looking to recoup nearly $320 million from customers to cover costs associated with Hurricane Matthew and to replenish a storm reserve.

Documents filed with the state Public Service Commission by FPL are requesting to start collecting the money in March, the News Service of Florida reported.

The company says 1.2 million customers had service interrupted and it replaced more than 250 miles of wire, more than 900 transformers and some 400 poles after Matthew swept past the state in October.

Many of the outages were reported in central and north Florida, including Brevard, Volusia, Flagler and St. Johns counties. According to the filing, the company estimates it spent $316.8 million in restoration costs.

The Public Service Commission has the authority to review the request and determine how much would be passed on to customers. The collections would last a year and customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month, for example, would see their monthly bills increase by $3.36, the documents said.