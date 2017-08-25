Nearly three years after a gunman opened fire on students and employees on the campus of Florida State University, the school is asking for a lawsuit filed by a student left paralyzed in the shooting be dismissed.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, the school says it is not liable for the actions of what they call a “madman” in the November 20, 2014 shooting outside the Strozier Library. Myron May, a graduate of the school, shot two students and an employee before being killed by campus police.

One of those shot, Farhan “Ronny” Ahmed, was left paralyzed from the waist down and has limited use of his right arm. Attorneys for the Orlando area native sued the school in June for pain and suffering as well as disability and medical expenses.

The school disputed claims made in Ahmed’s lawsuit regarding security in the library and that the failure to report May’s attempts to enter the library right away to FSU Police resulted in the shooting taking place. Ahmed’s suit is one of two that have been filed against the university over the shooting.

Two others, library employee Nathan Scott and then-freshman and Miramar native Elijah Velez, were also shot. Neither was seriously injured and have not filed any claims against FSU.