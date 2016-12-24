As travelers made their way into South Florida for the holiday season, one major college football team joined them in arriving ahead of one of the sports’ biggest games.

The Florida State Seminoles landed at Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport Saturday afternoon, six days before they will take on the Michigan Wolverines inside Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, December 30th.

It will be the 10th all time appearance for FSU in the game, the third most all-time in Orange Bowl history. The ‘Noles last played in the game to conclude the 2012 season, while Michigan has made just two previous appearances with their last being after the 1999 season.

Florida State comes into the game with a 9-3 record and No. 11 ranking, winners of their last four games. The Seminoles have already won one time this season at Hard Rock Stadium, defeating the Miami Hurricanes 20-19 on October 8th. Michigan has a record of 10-2 and a No. 6 ranking, having lost two of their final three games.

The Orange Bowl is also expected to be the final game for FSU’s biggest offensive weapon, running back and Miami native Dalvin Cook. After a successful three seasons in Tallahassee – including becoming the school’s all time leading rusher, Cook is expected to turn pro after the game and likely be a high first round pick by the NFL.

Michigan will arrive Sunday evening into Miami International Airport and will prepare for the game with practices at Barry University. The Seminoles will practice at the campus of Nova Southeastern University in Davie.