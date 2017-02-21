FSU Students Asking School to Become Sanctuary Campus For Undocumented Individuals | NBC 6 South Florida
FSU Students Asking School to Become Sanctuary Campus For Undocumented Individuals

    A group of Florida State University students wants to make their campus a sanctuary spot for undocumented students.

    About 10 Democratic Society members rallied on campus, urging fellow students to vote to make the Tallahassee campus a sanctuary location during upcoming student government election.

    That would mean the school would have to commit to never working with federal immigration authorities if they're looking for a student.

    The vote, scheduled for Wednesday, would mostly be symbolic since the decision is ultimately up to the schools administration.

