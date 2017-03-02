Family members are mourning the death of an 11-year-old boy who died after collapsing on the track field at Miami Northwestern High School.

"He's truly gonna be missed, missed already," said Susie Pounds, grandmother of Kaleb Harris. "Kaleb was a loving, kind, caring, considerate, very warm-loving spirit."

His family says Kaleb was out doing what he loved, warming up with the Metro Dade Track Club Wednesday afternoon at Miami Northwestern when he suddenly collapsed.

"Several people witnessed him collapse. Initially some people probably thought that he was playing or may have been dehydrated, but when they realized he wasn't getting up they knew something was wrong," said Capt. Ignatius Carroll, with Miami Fire Rescue.

Kaleb was unconscious and not breathing when he was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The sixth grader leaves behind his mother, grandmother, four sisters and a new-born nephew. His family said he loved his siblings and doing whatever it took to make people around him happy.

"Kaleb loved making people smile, he loved doing things for people, he loved being there for you in anyway he could possibly help," Pounds said.

Family members said Kaleb had no pre-existing medical conditions that they're aware of. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.