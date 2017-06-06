NBC 6's Darryl Forges has more as family members spoke about the tragic loss of their loved one.

An emotional family is pleading for justice years after the death of their loved one.

The family of Emory Alexander sat front and center at the Miami Police Department trying to figure out who killed their 19 year old loved one.

“This family is still hurting. Emory didn't deserve this,” said his grandfather, Harold Alexander.

Alexander was shot and killed on September 14, 2014. When officers responded, they saw the 19 year old in a pool of blood.

He left behind a family, including a daughter who is now two years old.

“She's asking questions about where her father is and we need to get closure,” said his mother, Adrian Alexander.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.