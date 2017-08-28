NBC 6's Darryl Forges has more on the one year anniversary of the tragic shooting that took the life of the 8 year old girl.

For the family of Jada Page, it’s hard to believe it’s been one year since her tragic shooting death in Northwest-Miami Dade. Now, her family is pleasing for your help in finding whoever pulled the trigger.

Page was shot in the back of the head while playing outside of her Northwest Miami-Dade home. Her father was also shot that day and survived, but she died two days later in the hospital.

Page’s family has honored her life with the Jada Page Foundation and was the inspiration for Gun Violence Awareness Month here in South Florida.

Her family continues searching for answers less than two weeks before what would have been Page’s 10th birthday on September 9th. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.