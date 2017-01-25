Family of Man Killed By Miami-Dade Officer Files Lawsuit

A family is hoping a newly-released surveillance video will vindicate a man who was shot and killed by a Miami-Dade Police officer more than a year ago, as they announced that they're filing a lawsuit.

The new footage shows Junior Prosper crawling away before he was shot but the police department is standing by the officer, saying he was forced to fire when Prosper bit his finger to the bone.

Miami-Dade Police haven't said anything about the Sept. 2015 encounter on the southbound I-95 ramp from Northwest 119th Street since it happened. They say they can't comment on an ongoing investigation but Prosper's family says they're tired of waiting for information.

The family released the surveillance video Wednesday, which shows part of the encounter between the 31-year-old Prosper and Officer Anthony Martin, a 10-year veteran of the department. Moments earlier, Prosper had crashed his taxi cab into a street sign, got out of his car and started running up the ramp.

When Officer Martin arrived he went after Prosper, a struggle ensued, and police say when Prosper bit Officer Martin's finger - nearly severing it - the officer fired at least twice, killing Prosper.

Prosper's family says they haven't heard a peep from the police department about what happened and have repeatedly been denied access to information. Even an appeal in court was turned down Wednesday.

"I was very hurt because I'm his wife, I have a right to get the documents, they won't give it to me, it's just wrong," wife Edeline Prosper told NBC 6 Wednesday. "For them to deny today is wrong too, they're hiding something and I'd like to know why."

Prosper's family said they're filing a federal civil rights lawsuit, with plans to add a wrongful death claim.