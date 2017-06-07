Donations will be made in honor of the six year old who was shot and killed in front of his home.

The family of a slain Miami-Dade child with join school officials to announce a major donation to fund trade and logistics programs.

Those donations will be to two Miami-Dade high schools in memory of King Carter. The 6-year-old was playing outside of an apartment complex with friends back in February of 2016 when several people exited a car and began firing, killing the child.

The announcement will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Miami Northwestern Senior High School.