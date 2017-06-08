Fatal Crash Shuts Down Major Roadway in Lauderhill

Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lauderhill that killed one person and shut down part of a major roadway Thursday.

Crews responded to the scene near State Road 7 and SW 13th Court shortly after 12:30 p.m. Chopper 6 was over the scene, where two cars could be seen damaged along with fire crews dealing with a water leak at one location.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue said one of the cars hit a nearby bus bench, killing one of the two people who were sitting on it.

Officials confirmed a total of 10 people were involved in the crash. Four people were taken to the hospital in critical condition while five others suffered minor injuries.

State Road 7 remains closed in both directions between SW 16th Street and SW 12th Street while police continue to clear the scene and finish their investigation.