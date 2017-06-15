Every dad is different. Some like to go hiking and explore the great outdoors, others prefer to stay inside and crack open a cold beer on a sweltering afternoon. In South Florida, there are plenty of unique ways to celebrate your dad on Father’s Day. Whether it’s taking him to a steakhouse for dinner or racing down slides at a waterpark, here are some enjoyable things to do with your dad on Father’s Day. (As an added bonus, many of the activities offer deals or discounts for dads.)

1.) Take him to a car show

Does your dad love cars? Take him down to Mizner Park in Boca Raton on Sunday for a look at antique, classic and European sports cars, among others. The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Admission is free and a concert presented by Florida Atlantic University's Summer Concert Band will take place at the amphitheater afterward. The concert is also free.

2.) Explore Jungle Island

This is fun for the whole family -- with a special incentive for dad. Fathers can enjoy free admission into Jungle Island from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this weekend. The Miami attraction features animal exhibits, shows, “real-life jungle experiences,” and a children’s play area.

3.) Race down a slide at Rapids Water Park

Have some fun in the sun at Rapids Water Park this weekend with dad. Fathers get to charge down slippery water slides or relax in the Lazy River for free on June 17 and 18 -- when the kids pay a regular priced admission.

4.) Go on a fishing trip

If your dad loves spending time on the water, why not spend your day out on the sea with him? GroupOn offers a host of boating and fishing rentals for dad, including a deep sea fishing trip in Harbour Inlet and an all-day boat rental in Fort Lauderdale. Click here for more details.

5.) Grab some grub

Some options for dad:

SUSHI

As it turns out, Father’s Day falls on #InternationalSushiDay this year. As such, SuViche is offering specials for both dads and sushi lovers to celebrate the joint holiday. Buy one sushi roll, get 50 percent off another. Dad gets to enjoy a free beer.

TACOS

If dad isn’t a sushi fan, no worries. Tijuana Flats will be offering dads a free taco and beer in honor of Father’s Day on Sunday. The offer is valid at participating locations across Florida.

STEAK

Dads can receive a $25 dining card for use on a future visit when chowing down at Ruth’s Chris Steak House on Sunday. Terms and conditions apply. South Florida locations are in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Coral Gables. Click here for more information.

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse in Miami is offering a similar promotion. Dads who dine in on Sunday will receive a dining card for a complimentary lunch or dinner during his next visit. Click here for more information.

SUBS

Firehouse Subs will give dad a free medium sub on Sunday with the purchase of a medium or large sub, side and drink.

WINGS

Buy 10 wings with dad at Hooters on Sunday, and receive another 10 boneless wings free.

BEER

Dads get a free draught or $5 off at participating World of Beer locations. Duffy’s Sports Grill is also offering dads a complimentary pint of beer.

6.) Or, grab something sweet to eat

Stop by at Baskin Robbins and save $3 on an ice cream cake for dad. Click here for the coupon.







