Feeding South Florida Helping Stock Hurricane Shelters

With Hurricane Irma targeting South Florida, local storm-relief agencies are already lending a helping hand.

During the early hours Saturday of morning, Feeding South Florida paid a visit to Andover Middle School - one of the many hurricane shelters in Miami-Dade County.

The non-profit delivered their 39th shipment of food to the middle school as part of their efforts to help feed storm victims when a disaster strikes.

Feeding South Florida is the sole Feeding America food bank serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties.

To learn more about Feeding South Florida and how you cane help out, click here.

