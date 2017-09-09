Feeding South Florida Helping Stock Hurricane Shelters - NBC 6 South Florida
Feeding South Florida Helping Stock Hurricane Shelters

    With Hurricane Irma targeting Florida, Feeding South Florida is lending a helping hand to the community.

    (Published Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017)

    With Hurricane Irma targeting South Florida, local storm-relief agencies are already lending a helping hand.

    During the early hours Saturday of morning, Feeding South Florida paid a visit to Andover Middle School - one of the many hurricane shelters in Miami-Dade County.

    The non-profit delivered their 39th shipment of food to the middle school as part of their efforts to help feed storm victims when a disaster strikes.

    Feeding South Florida is the sole Feeding America food bank serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties.

    To learn more about Feeding South Florida and how you cane help out, click here.

    Published at 2:13 AM EDT on Sep 9, 2017 | Updated 9 minutes ago

