Felo Ramirez, one of the most legendary Spanish language play by play announcers who covered the Miami Marlins since the team’s inaugural season, has died.

Ramirez had been hospitalized following an accident this April while covering the team in Philadelphia and passed away in his Miami home. He was 94 years old.

During his career that spanned over seven decades, Ramirez called some of the biggest moments in sports – from the matches of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali to great baseball moments, including the 715th home run by Hank Aaron.

The Cuban native joined the Marlins in 1993 and was behind the mic for both of the team’s World Series championships as well as other monumental moments in the team’s history.

The team issued a statement saying they are "deeply saddened by the loss of a great friend, Hall-of-Fame broadcaster and community icon" while posting a goodbye message on their Spanish language Twitter account:

"Since our inaugural season, he brought home practically every magical moment in franchise history to generations of fans," the statement read. "A true broadcast legend, Felo lent his voice to over 30 World Series and All-Star Games and his extensive contributions to our game will never be forgotten."



He received the Ford C. Frick Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2001.