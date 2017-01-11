Fifth Victim Killed in FLL Airport Shooting Identified

Broward County released Wednesday the identity of the fifth person who was gunned down in last week's airport attack.

Relatives of four of the victims had identified their slain loved ones days after the deadly rampage. Wednesday, 69-year-old Mary Louise Amzibel of Ohio was identified by Broward officials along with Michael John Oehme, 57, Terry Michael Andres, 62, Shiley Wells Timmons, 70 and Olga M. Woltering, 84.

None of the victims were South Florida residents.

On Friday, accused lone gunman Esteban Santiago opened fire in the baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport. Five people were killed and six others were wounded in the shooting.

Broward Health Medical Center said Wednesday that three patients, two of whom were gunshot victims remain hospitalized. One was in good condition, one in serious condition and the other in critical condition. Their identities have not been released.

Santiago appeared in federal court Monday and is being held without bond. His next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17.