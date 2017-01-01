Fight Between Florida Keys Roommates Leads to Drug Arrest

A dispute between two roommates Saturday afternoon led to the arrest of a Florida Keys man for possession of marijuana.

At around 1:20 p.m., three officers met with the victim who told them his roommate Henry Fayette had thrown him down during a dispute. The officers say they could see no injuries on the victim.

As he was telling police what happened, the victim told them Fayette had marijuana at their house.

According to Monroe County Cheriff's Office, deputies went to the home on Stock Island to talk with Fayette. When he answered the door, the officers could smell the odor of marijuana inside and could see a bowl containing marijuana. Fayette denied battering the victim.

Fayette gave the officers consent to search his home, authorities say. He was cooperative with the search and showed them a backpack with 13 clear plastic bags containing more marijuana for a total of 238 grams of the illegal substance.

Fayette was arrested. He's charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.