Fighter Jets Again Sent to Enforce No-Fly Zone Near Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate
Fighter Jets Again Sent to Enforce No-Fly Zone Near Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate

    Ashleigh S. Pavelek / U.S. Air National Guard, file
    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard's 169th Fighter Wing, prepares for landing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., April 11, 2015.

    Residents in South Florida once again heard fighter jets racing through the skies Sunday afternoon, sent to intercept an airplane entering a restricted air space.

    According to WPTV, a pair of U.S. Air Force F-16s were sent to Palm Beach County to enforce a temporary flight restriction near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

    The fighter jets were sent to intercept an airplane around noon.

    A general aviation aircraft that was not in communication with air traffic control authorities flew into restricted space, according to SMSgt Chuck Marsh with North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command.

    Once the F-16s got close to the plane flying in the restricted area, pilots established communications and informed the other pilot to leave the area.

    Marsh says the pilot complied and immediately exited the area without incident.

    During a similar incident on Friday, residents reported hearing, and in some cases feeling, a sonic boom. The fighter jets were also scrambling to intercept an unresponsive general aviation aircraft near Palm Beach County.

