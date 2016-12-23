Fire Engulfs, Destroys Coral Springs Apartment

Crews evacuated residents after a fire broke at Coral Springs apartment building early Friday morning.

Coral Springs Fire Department extinguished the flames spewing from an apartment located at 10229 Harbor Inn Place.

"The fire was already going, the fire department was already here and the police got me out. I don't know how it started or who started it," said Gilbert Burgess, a resident of the building. "They got me out and I appreciate the police department and the fire department for waking me up and getting me out of that apartment."

CSFD on scene of a working fire at 10229 Harbor Inn Place. At least one unit gutted. Evaluating one patient. #sflbreakingpic.twitter.com/lm1gBHg4tR — Coral Springs FD (@CoralSpringsFD) December 23, 2016

Officials say the flames gutted at least one apartment and one person was evaluated by paramedics.

"Everybody got out and nobody got killed so that's a good thing, but there's a lot of fire damage-- so Merry Christmas," Burgess said.