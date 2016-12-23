Fire Engulfs, Destroys Coral Springs Apartment | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Fire Engulfs, Destroys Coral Springs Apartment

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Crews evacuated residents after a fire broke at Coral Springs apartment building early Friday morning. (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

    Crews evacuated residents after a fire broke at Coral Springs apartment building early Friday morning.

    Coral Springs Fire Department extinguished the flames spewing from an apartment located at 10229 Harbor Inn Place.

    "The fire was already going, the fire department was already here and the police got me out. I don't know how it started or who started it," said Gilbert Burgess, a resident of the building. "They got me out and I appreciate the police department and the fire department for waking me up and getting me out of that apartment."

    Officials say the flames gutted at least one apartment and one person was evaluated by paramedics.

    "Everybody got out and nobody got killed so that's a good thing, but there's a lot of fire damage-- so Merry Christmas," Burgess said.

    Published at 8:07 AM EST on Dec 23, 2016 | Updated at 9:56 AM EST on Dec 23, 2016

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices