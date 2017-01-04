A rookie Broward Sheriff's deputy was found dead Tuesday at a Pembroke Pines home.

Police say recently fired deputy Trazell McLeod was discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

McLeod took his own life just two months after he was arrested on extortion charges.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim, a 34-year-old man, went to the BSO Division of Internal Affairs in October to report that McLeod touched him inappropriately and was extorting him for sexual favors.

McLeod was hired in February, but was terminated after his arrest.

He was also charged with official misconduct and tampering with evidence.