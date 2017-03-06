RAW VIDEO: Firefighters respond to a trailer fire in northwest Miami-Dade, where officials say they found marijuana plants.

Firefighters discovered marijuana plants inside a mobile home after responding to a fire in northwest Miami-Dade Monday morning, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they responded to the fire at the trailer in the 3500 block of Northwest 79th Street.

The home owner had been able to contain the fire, and firefighters were able to put the rest of it out.

As the firefighters were checking for hot-spots, they found the illegal plants. Fire officials said the owner of the trailer was there when they arrived but they were unable to find him later.

No one was injured in the fire. The home was turned over to police.