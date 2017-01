Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded after a man drove into a canal in Weston.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said the man lost control of the vehicle and veered into the canal on US 27 near the 30 mile marker around 10 a.m.

Firefighters responded and helped the man out of the van, and there were no injuries.