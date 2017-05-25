Isolated severe storms are possible by midday and the afternoon Thursday in South Florida.
Thunderstorms were on the west coast of Florida Thursday morning, and with a cold front still to the north and west of South Florida along with very moist and warm surface conditions, there was a good chance for storms.
Possible impacts include wind gusts up to 70 mph along with a brief tornado.
