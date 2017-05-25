NBC 6's Adam Berg has your First Alert Doppler 6000 Forecast for Thursday.

Isolated severe storms are possible by midday and the afternoon Thursday in South Florida.

Thunderstorms were on the west coast of Florida Thursday morning, and with a cold front still to the north and west of South Florida along with very moist and warm surface conditions, there was a good chance for storms.

Possible impacts include wind gusts up to 70 mph along with a brief tornado.