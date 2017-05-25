First Alert Weather Day: Isolated Severe Storms Possible in South Florida Thursday | NBC 6 South Florida
WEATHER ALERT
052517 nbc 6 weather radar 5am
First Alert Weather Day
Isolated severe storms possible
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

First Alert Weather Day: Isolated Severe Storms Possible in South Florida Thursday

Possible impacts include wind gusts up to 70 mph along with a brief tornado

NBC 6's Adam Berg has your First Alert Doppler 6000 Forecast for Thursday.

(Published 6 hours ago)

Isolated severe storms are possible by midday and the afternoon Thursday in South Florida.

Thunderstorms were on the west coast of Florida Thursday morning, and with a cold front still to the north and west of South Florida along with very moist and warm surface conditions, there was a good chance for storms.

Possible impacts include wind gusts up to 70 mph along with a brief tornado.

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

  • Download the App

    Available for IOS and Android

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices