NBC 6 Chief Meteorologist John Morales declares a First Alert Weather Day, with severe thunderstorms possible in South Florida.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for Broward County until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The timeline for possible severe storms looks to be Wednesday evening through sunrise Thursday. Impacts include strong winds gusting near 60 mph or greater along with hail up to a quarter size.









Plenty of lightning and heavy rainfall is also possible with a low chance of isolated tornadoes. Out ahead of the strongest storms, we will see thunderstorms activity as well.

Download the free NBC6 app to check First Alert Doppler 6000 anytime.

