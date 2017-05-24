First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Broward | NBC 6 South Florida
WEATHER ALERT
052417 nbc 6 weather radar 5am
First Alert Weather Day
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Broward
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Broward

By Angie Lassman

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NBC 6 Chief Meteorologist John Morales declares a First Alert Weather Day, with severe thunderstorms possible in South Florida.

    (Published 1 minute ago)

    A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for Broward County until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

    The timeline for possible severe storms looks to be Wednesday evening through sunrise Thursday. Impacts include strong winds gusting near 60 mph or greater along with hail up to a quarter size.



    Plenty of lightning and heavy rainfall is also possible with a low chance of isolated tornadoes. Out ahead of the strongest storms, we will see thunderstorms activity as well.

    Download the free NBC6 app to check First Alert Doppler 6000 anytime.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices