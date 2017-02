Tuesday morning, Zoo Miami will be debuting the newest member of their animal family – the first baby giant anteater born at the facility.

“Bowie” was actually born back in December and has spent the last several weeks bonding with his mother. He’s part of the largest of the three species of anteaters which can grow up to seven feet.

Bowie will be making his debut at the amazon and beyond exhibit – while riding on his mom’s back.