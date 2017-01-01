First New Year Babies Arrive in South Florida | NBC 6 South Florida
First New Year Babies Arrive in South Florida

    Baby boy Yefry Medina

    While some folks were out ringing in the New Year, some of South Florida's first babies of 2017 were born early Sunday morning.

    The title of first baby born in Miami-Dade County goes to little Nishon'te King who was born at 12:32 a.m. She was born at Jackson South Community Hospital and weighed in at 5 pounds, 14 ounces.

    King joins a family of three boys and three girls. Her mother Standricka Wooden is doing well, the hospital says.

    Meanwhile, at 12:48 a.m. Mount Sinai Hospital welcomed their first baby of 2017-- baby boy Yefry Medina. He weighs 7 pounds, 13 ounces and is 19.88 inches long.

    The hospital says the boy's mother Tatiana is good condition.

