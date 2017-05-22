A group of local first responders are being honored Monday for saving the life of a retired deputy.

A group of local first responders were honored Monday for saving a retired Broward Sheriff's Office deputy's life.

Patrick Hanrahan, 65, went into cardiac arrest at home in the early morning hours of January 15th and had to be rushed to Broward Health North Medical Center.

"To tell you the truth, I don't really remember seeing them when I was here, but to come back and not see them," Hanrahan said "When your surgeon says it's a miracle you're walking, you can't believe it."

Lieutenant David Blue was one of the first rescuers to show up at Hanrahan's house to help save his life.

"He was unresponsive, not breathing, pulse less," Blue said.

The retired Broward deputy and former Police Benevolent Association president suffered what's called the widowmaker heart attack-- usually caused by coronary artery disease-- and deadly in more than 90 percent of patients.

"We have very few of these out of hospital cardiac arrests that survive, and so to bring somebody back to normal after sudden death is very gratifying," said Hanrahan's cardiologist Dr. Andre Landau.

Hanrahan spent two months in the hospital, but now he's walking, talking, and sharing a laugh.

"It was a heck of a way to lose thirty pounds, but it was worth it," Hanrahan said.

And only four months after his near-death experience, he says he sees survival as a gift.

"It gives you a whole new perspective on life, the little things don't matter anymore." Hanrahan said