Flames Use Big First Period to Beat Panthers

The Florida Panthers fell behind early and never recovered in their 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Florida allowed three goals in the first period alone, and Calgary would go on to add another later in the game. The loss was the second in a row for the Panthers, who are now 28-22-10 this season. Florida had won five in a row prior to this poor start to a homestand.

The first goal of the game was actually scored by the Panthers, but the good times did not last long for the team. Nick Bjugstad gave Florida a 1-0 lead with his fifth goal of the season. The power play goal came with assists from Jussi Jokinen and Reilly Smith.

After Calgary posted three straight goals, Aleksander Barkov answered back with his 16th goal of the season. Smith helped on this goal as well, as did Jonathan Huberdeau.

Roberto Luongo ended up with 24 saves in his 28 opportunities, but played well after the early goals. Luongo was rock solid in the net for most of the second period, and the entire final 20 minutes. Unfortunately for Luongo and the Panthers, the team was unable to make up the difference in that time.

Florida ended up 1-3 on power play opportunities, while Calgary failed on the one advantage it had.

The homestand will continue on Sunday when Florida welcomes the Ottawa Senators to BB&T Center.