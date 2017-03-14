Flight Cancellation Numbers Continue to Rise at South Florida Airports Due to Nor'easter Storm | NBC 6 South Florida
Flight Cancellation Numbers Continue to Rise at South Florida Airports Due to Nor'easter Storm

    NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more as travelers are stuck thanks to storms in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

    (Published 6 minutes ago)

    While cities across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions are dealing with heavy snow and strong winds, South Florida is feeling the effects as flights to both major airports are being cancelled by the dozens.

    As of 10:30 a.m., Miami International Airport has seen 111 flights, both arriving and departing, be cancelled to cities such as New York City, Washington, D.C., Boston and more.

    At Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport, that number jumps to 145 cancellations to go along with 36 delays.

    Travelers and those awaiting people from the area are advised to check their flight status often over the next few days as more cancellations are expected.

    Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

