South Florida native and music star Flo Rida is back in town Thursday to record a lip-syncing video with patients at Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami.

The singer has been a long-time supporter of Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was born. Thursday's event kicks off a month-long Text-to-Give Campaign called "Let Your Heart Flo" on behalf of Jackson Health Foundation.

The lip sync video will serve as the main promotional piece for the campaign.