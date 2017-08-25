NBC 6's Melissa Adan shows us how some areas prepared for the storms this weekend and others are dealing with the increased amount of rain in the forecast.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for all of South Florida as potentially heavy storms are in the forecast for at least one more day.

The advisory, issued Thursday morning, runs through Saturday at 8 a.m. for Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties. On Thursday, an urban flood advisory was issued for the eastern part of Broward as the city of Fort Lauderdale registered just under three inches of rain throughout the day.

The highest total in Miami-Dade County was in the city of Miami, with just over an inch. The number could rise on Friday as some locations could see two to four more inches of rain over the course of the day.

Those living and driving in low lying areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential flooding. Crews have been working in areas such as Brickell and Miami Beach to help avoid a serious backup of water.

