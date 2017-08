NBC 6's Adam Berg tells us how long we'll have to keep an eye on the storms as some heavy rains are expected.

South Florida will be in for some wet weather over the next few days as storms roll through the area.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area starting at 11 AM on Thursday and running through 8 AM on Saturday. While forecasters are not calling for rain the entire time, conditions are present for heavy rains that could cause serious flooding in some areas.

