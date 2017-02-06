NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia has the latest from the scene after the early morning incident that sent one woman to the hospital.

A neighborhood in northeast Miami-Dade was left flooded after a car crashed into a fire hydrant Monday morning.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. in the area if 193rd Street and 19th Place, Miami-Dade Police said.

The car struck the hydrant then crashed through a fence and came to a stop in the front home of a yard. Police said the driver was treated for chest pains.

"I don't understand it, how it happened," said Harry Zimmerman, the owner of the home where the car crashed.

Work crews responded to the scene to help with the watery mess. The cause of the crash was being investigated.