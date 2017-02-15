Florida Among Top States for U.S. Traffic Deaths in 2016

Florida was among the most deadly states to drive in last year as motor-vehicle deaths throughout the United States surpassed 40,000 for the first time since 2007.

The Sunshine State trailed only Texas and California in 2016 roadway fatalities, with an estimated 3,037 deaths, according to statistics released Wednesday by the National Safety Council.

Traffic deaths in the U.S. increased from 2015 by 6 percent, with the total rising to 40,200. The 2016 figure was up 14 percent from the 2014 number.

Florida has seen a 21 percent jump in traffic deaths from 2014 to 2016, according to the estimates.

The National Safety Council, a nonprofit health and safety group, said lower gas prices and an improving economy contributed to the increase. The total 2016 costs of the deaths, injuries and property damage was $432.5 billion, the group said.