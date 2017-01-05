Pam Bondi, Attorney General of Florida, speaks to reporters at Trump Tower, Dec. 2, 2016 in New York City.

Florida attorney general Pam Bondi is expected to take a job in President-elect Donald Trump's White House, according to a report released Thursday.

A person familiar with the decision told Bloomberg Politics that Bondi will join Trump's team, but it's unknown what her title would be.

Bondi came under scrutiny last year over a $25,000 campaign contribution she received from Trump in 2013. Bondi asked for the donation around the same time her office was being asked about a New York investigation of alleged fraud at Trump University.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general said the office received only one complaint against the university at the time Trump donated. Trump later said he never spoke to Bondi about the donation.

Bondi is on Trump's transition team, was a staunch supporter of Trump and was the first statewide-elected Republican to back him.