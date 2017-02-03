A Florida babysitter is facing a murder charge after the infant she was watching died after being thrown across a room, authorities said. Nora Boles, 21, was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 11-month-old John William Smith, Marion County Sheriff's Office officials said. (Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017)

Nora Boles, 21, was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 11-month-old John William Smith, Marion County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Boles, of Ocala, was being held without bond Friday. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

Sheriff's office officials said Smith's mother had dropped him off with Boles on her way to work back on September 5. Later that day, Boles communicated with the mother that Smith wouldn't wake up and was only partially responsive.

The mother took Smith to a nearby hospital for treatment for a head injury and the baby died the next day. Hospital staff alerted authorities that due to the severity of the head injury, the possibility of abuse was high.

Officials said Boles' statements to detectives changed several times during the investigation. She later admitted she became frustrated with the boy and had thrown him across a room, causing the head injury, officials said.